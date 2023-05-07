Calculating The Fair Value Of Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (FRA:SSH)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke is €81.10 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €91.00 suggests Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average discount for Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's competitorsis currently 20%

Does the May share price for Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (FRA:SSH) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €36.7m €38.1m €39.1m €39.9m €40.5m €40.9m €41.3m €41.5m €41.8m €41.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.37% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.00% Est @ 1.47% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 0.84% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.45% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.0% €34.9 €34.5 €33.8 €32.8 €31.7 €30.5 €29.3 €28.1 €26.9 €25.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €308m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €42m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.0%– 0.2%) = €885m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €885m÷ ( 1 + 5.0%)10= €544m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €852m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €91.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, there are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

