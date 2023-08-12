Calculating The Fair Value Of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Key Insights

Enhabit's estimated fair value is US$9.65 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$11.50 suggests Enhabit is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$12.69 analyst price target for EHAB is 31% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$47.6m US$38.5m US$33.6m US$30.9m US$29.3m US$28.4m US$28.0m US$27.9m US$28.0m US$28.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Est @ -19.05% Est @ -12.69% Est @ -8.24% Est @ -5.12% Est @ -2.94% Est @ -1.41% Est @ -0.34% Est @ 0.40% Est @ 0.93% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$44.2 US$33.3 US$27.0 US$23.0 US$20.3 US$18.3 US$16.8 US$15.6 US$14.5 US$13.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$227m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$28m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$533m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$533m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$257m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$483m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Enhabit as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.085. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Enhabit

Strength

No major strengths identified for EHAB.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Enhabit, we've put together three further elements you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Enhabit that you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for EHAB's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

