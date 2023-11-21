Calculating The Fair Value Of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, FDM Group (Holdings) fair value estimate is UK£4.43

With UK£4.12 share price, FDM Group (Holdings) appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The UK£6.40 analyst price target for FDM is 45% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£38.1m UK£35.5m UK£34.0m UK£33.2m UK£32.8m UK£32.7m UK£32.7m UK£32.9m UK£33.2m UK£33.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.10% Est @ -2.41% Est @ -1.23% Est @ -0.41% Est @ 0.17% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 1.06% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£35.3 UK£30.5 UK£27.1 UK£24.6 UK£22.5 UK£20.8 UK£19.3 UK£18.0 UK£16.8 UK£15.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£231m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£34m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.5%) = UK£538m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£538m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£253m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£483m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£4.1, the company appears about fair value at a 6.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FDM Group (Holdings) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.072. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for FDM Group (Holdings)

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for FDM.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

