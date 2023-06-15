Calculating The Fair Value Of Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Freightways Group is NZ$9.05 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With NZ$8.74 share price, Freightways Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 10% lower than Freightways Group's analyst price target of NZ$10.08

Does the June share price for Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) -NZ$25.8m NZ$99.5m NZ$103.6m NZ$118.4m NZ$125.6m NZ$131.2m NZ$136.2m NZ$140.7m NZ$145.0m NZ$149.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.47% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.77% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% -NZ$23.7 NZ$83.7 NZ$80.0 NZ$83.9 NZ$81.6 NZ$78.2 NZ$74.5 NZ$70.6 NZ$66.7 NZ$62.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$658m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$149m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.0%– 2.2%) = NZ$2.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$2.2b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= NZ$948m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$1.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$8.7, the company appears about fair value at a 3.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Freightways Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.141. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Freightways Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Logistics industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the New Zealander market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Freightways Group, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should explore:

