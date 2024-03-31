Calculating The Fair Value Of Frontera Energy Corporation (TSE:FEC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Frontera Energy is CA$6.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Frontera Energy's CA$8.27 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Frontera Energy's peers are currently trading at a discount of 29% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Frontera Energy Corporation (TSE:FEC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$31.0m US$73.0m US$53.4m US$43.7m US$38.4m US$35.4m US$33.6m US$32.7m US$32.2m US$32.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -26.82% Est @ -18.18% Est @ -12.13% Est @ -7.89% Est @ -4.93% Est @ -2.85% Est @ -1.40% Est @ -0.38% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% US$28.2 US$60.6 US$40.4 US$30.1 US$24.1 US$20.2 US$17.5 US$15.5 US$13.9 US$12.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$263m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$32m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.0%) = US$420m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$420m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= US$165m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$428m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$8.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Frontera Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.696. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Frontera Energy, we've compiled three further elements you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Frontera Energy , and understanding it should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does FEC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

