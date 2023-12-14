Calculating The Fair Value Of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, FW Thorpe fair value estimate is UK£4.28

FW Thorpe's UK£3.43 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£26.2m UK£29.0m UK£31.3m UK£33.2m UK£34.8m UK£36.1m UK£37.2m UK£38.2m UK£39.1m UK£39.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 14.84% Est @ 10.84% Est @ 8.05% Est @ 6.09% Est @ 4.72% Est @ 3.76% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.62% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.06% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% UK£24.2 UK£24.8 UK£24.8 UK£24.3 UK£23.5 UK£22.6 UK£21.5 UK£20.4 UK£19.3 UK£18.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£223m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£40m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.5%) = UK£610m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£610m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= UK£278m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£502m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.4, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FW Thorpe as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.124. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for FW Thorpe

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine TFW's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TFW.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For FW Thorpe, we've put together three important items you should further examine:

