Calculating The Fair Value Of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Using the Dividend Discount Model, G. Willi-Food International fair value estimate is US$12.63

With US$10.44 share price, G. Willi-Food International appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

G. Willi-Food International's peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 9.9%

Does the September share price for G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is G. Willi-Food International Fairly Valued?

As G. Willi-Food International operates in the consumer retailing sector, we need to calculate the intrinsic value slightly differently. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%. Compared to the current share price of US$10.4, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= ₪4.8 / (7.0% – 2.2%)

= US$12.6

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at G. Willi-Food International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for G. Willi-Food International

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for WILC.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine WILC's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For G. Willi-Food International, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for G. Willi-Food International we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

