Calculating The Fair Value Of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)

The projected fair value for Genel Energy is UK£0.87 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.79 suggests Genel Energy is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 18% lower than Genel Energy's analyst price target of US$1.06

Does the November share price for Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$36.9m US$24.0m US$38.0m US$36.0m US$34.9m US$34.3m US$34.1m US$34.1m US$34.2m US$34.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.03% Est @ -1.66% Est @ -0.71% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 0.76% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$33.0 US$19.2 US$27.2 US$23.0 US$20.0 US$17.6 US$15.6 US$14.0 US$12.5 US$11.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$193m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$34m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (12%– 1.5%) = US$340m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$340m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$112m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$305m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 8.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Genel Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.740. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Genel Energy

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for GENL.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Genel Energy, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Genel Energy . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GENL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

