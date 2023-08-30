Calculating The Fair Value Of GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for GFM Services Berhad is RM0.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.20 suggests GFM Services Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -22%, GFM Services Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM21.7m RM19.8m RM18.8m RM18.4m RM18.2m RM18.3m RM18.6m RM19.0m RM19.5m RM20.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.92% Est @ -8.68% Est @ -5.01% Est @ -2.44% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.85% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 15% RM18.8 RM14.9 RM12.3 RM10.4 RM9.0 RM7.9 RM6.9 RM6.1 RM5.5 RM4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM97m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 15%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM20m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (15%– 3.6%) = RM179m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM179m÷ ( 1 + 15%)10= RM44m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM140m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GFM Services Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.703. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for GFM Services Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

GFM's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine GFM's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For GFM Services Berhad, we've put together three important aspects you should consider:

