Calculating The Fair Value Of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Gullewa fair value estimate is AU$0.058

Current share price of AU$0.055 suggests Gullewa is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Gullewa's competitorsis currently 789%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for Gullewa

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$889.7k AU$798.1k AU$745.4k AU$715.4k AU$699.6k AU$693.0k AU$692.6k AU$696.5k AU$703.5k AU$712.6k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -15.57% Est @ -10.29% Est @ -6.60% Est @ -4.02% Est @ -2.21% Est @ -0.94% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 1.00% Est @ 1.30% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% AU$0.8 AU$0.7 AU$0.6 AU$0.5 AU$0.5 AU$0.4 AU$0.4 AU$0.4 AU$0.4 AU$0.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$5.1m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$713k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.0%) = AU$13m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$13m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= AU$6.3m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$11m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.06, the company appears about fair value at a 5.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gullewa as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.114. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gullewa

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine GUL's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GUL.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Gullewa, we've put together three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 5 warning signs for Gullewa (2 are a bit unpleasant!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.