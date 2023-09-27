Calculating The Fair Value Of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Hargreaves Services fair value estimate is UK£3.59

With UK£4.26 share price, Hargreaves Services appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£10.1m UK£9.83m UK£9.71m UK£9.67m UK£9.68m UK£9.72m UK£9.79m UK£9.89m UK£9.99m UK£10.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.24% Est @ -0.46% Est @ 0.09% Est @ 0.48% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 0.94% Est @ 1.07% Est @ 1.16% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% UK£9.2 UK£8.2 UK£7.5 UK£6.8 UK£6.2 UK£5.7 UK£5.3 UK£4.9 UK£4.5 UK£4.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£63m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£10m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.4%) = UK£131m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£131m÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= UK£55m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£117m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£4.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hargreaves Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.320. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hargreaves Services

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HSP.

