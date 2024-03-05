Calculating The Fair Value Of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hargreaves Services is UK£4.55 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£5.16 share price, Hargreaves Services appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average discount for Hargreaves Services' competitorsis currently 35%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£18.1m UK£13.3m UK£11.8m UK£10.9m UK£10.4m UK£10.1m UK£9.95m UK£9.89m UK£9.90m UK£9.96m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -11.31% Est @ -7.42% Est @ -4.71% Est @ -2.80% Est @ -1.47% Est @ -0.54% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.57% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% UK£16.7 UK£11.3 UK£9.3 UK£8.0 UK£7.0 UK£6.3 UK£5.7 UK£5.3 UK£4.9 UK£4.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£79m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£10.0m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.6%) = UK£154m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£154m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= UK£70m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£149m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£5.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hargreaves Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.196. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hargreaves Services

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HSP.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Hargreaves Services, there are three additional items you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Hargreaves Services that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does HSP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

