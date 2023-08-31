Calculating The Fair Value Of Ideal Capital Berhad (KLSE:IDEAL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ideal Capital Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.69

Ideal Capital Berhad's RM2.01 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Ideal Capital Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -28,555%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Ideal Capital Berhad (KLSE:IDEAL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM60.7m RM63.3m RM65.9m RM68.5m RM71.1m RM73.7m RM76.4m RM79.2m RM82.1m RM85.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.57% Est @ 4.26% Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.90% Est @ 3.79% Est @ 3.72% Est @ 3.67% Est @ 3.63% Est @ 3.61% Est @ 3.59% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM54.8 RM51.5 RM48.4 RM45.3 RM42.4 RM39.7 RM37.1 RM34.7 RM32.4 RM30.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM417m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM85m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.2b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM429m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM846m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ideal Capital Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.073. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Ideal Capital Berhad, we've put together three important aspects you should further examine:

