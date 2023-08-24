Calculating The Fair Value Of Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ignite fair value estimate is AU$0.088

Current share price of AU$0.073 suggests Ignite is potentially trading close to its fair value

Ignite's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 24%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$483.1k AU$464.3k AU$454.4k AU$450.4k AU$450.3k AU$452.9k AU$457.6k AU$463.6k AU$470.6k AU$478.5k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.43% Est @ -3.90% Est @ -2.13% Est @ -0.89% Est @ -0.02% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 1.02% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.67% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% AU$0.5 AU$0.4 AU$0.4 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.3 AU$0.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$3.2m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$478k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.0%) = AU$9.4m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$9.4m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= AU$4.7m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$7.9m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ignite as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.042. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ignite, there are three essential aspects you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Ignite we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

