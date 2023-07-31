Calculating The Fair Value Of IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, IHH Healthcare Berhad fair value estimate is RM5.05

IHH Healthcare Berhad's RM5.89 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than IHH Healthcare Berhad's analyst price target of RM7.08

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is IHH Healthcare Berhad Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.59b RM2.87b RM3.02b RM3.17b RM3.31b RM3.44b RM3.58b RM3.72b RM3.86b RM4.00b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ 5.28% Est @ 4.77% Est @ 4.41% Est @ 4.16% Est @ 3.98% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.71% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM2.3k RM2.4k RM2.3k RM2.2k RM2.0k RM1.9k RM1.8k RM1.7k RM1.6k RM1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM20b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.0b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM64b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM64b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM25b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM45b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM5.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IHH Healthcare Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for IHH Healthcare Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Healthcare industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For IHH Healthcare Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - IHH Healthcare Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does IHH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

