Calculating The Fair Value Of ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (Catalist:40T)

Key Insights

ISEC Healthcare's estimated fair value is S$0.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ISEC Healthcare's S$0.46 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

How far off is ISEC Healthcare Ltd. (Catalist:40T) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$11.4m S$10.6m S$10.1m S$9.91m S$9.80m S$9.79m S$9.84m S$9.94m S$10.1m S$10.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -10.68% Est @ -6.87% Est @ -4.20% Est @ -2.34% Est @ -1.03% Est @ -0.12% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.97% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.51% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$10.7 S$9.4 S$8.5 S$7.8 S$7.3 S$6.9 S$6.5 S$6.2 S$5.9 S$5.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$75m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$10m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.0%) = S$261m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$261m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$145m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$220m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Catalist:40T Discounted Cash Flow January 20th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ISEC Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For ISEC Healthcare, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ISEC Healthcare that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for 40T's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

