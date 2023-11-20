Calculating The Fair Value Of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Jamieson Wellness fair value estimate is CA$34.04

With CA$27.90 share price, Jamieson Wellness appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for JWEL is CA$38.90, which is 14% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Jamieson Wellness Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$85.2m CA$87.0m CA$88.7m CA$90.4m CA$92.1m CA$93.9m CA$95.7m CA$97.6m CA$99.5m CA$101.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.93% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% CA$79.0 CA$74.7 CA$70.6 CA$66.7 CA$63.0 CA$59.6 CA$56.3 CA$53.2 CA$50.2 CA$47.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$621m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$101m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.9%) = CA$1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.7b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= CA$812m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$1.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$27.9, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jamieson Wellness as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.191. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Jamieson Wellness

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

