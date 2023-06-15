Calculating The Fair Value Of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG)

Key Insights

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$5.50 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$4.48 share price, Kelly Partners Group Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 15%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$14.8m AU$15.2m AU$15.5m AU$15.9m AU$16.2m AU$16.6m AU$16.9m AU$17.3m AU$17.6m AU$18.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.88% Est @ 2.60% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.00% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% AU$13.7 AU$13.0 AU$12.3 AU$11.7 AU$11.0 AU$10.4 AU$9.9 AU$9.3 AU$8.8 AU$8.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$108m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$18m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.0%) = AU$301m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$301m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= AU$139m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$248m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$4.5, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kelly Partners Group Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.023. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Kelly Partners Group Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for KPG.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Kelly Partners Group Holdings, there are three essential elements you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does KPG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

