Calculating The Fair Value Of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for Kinder Morgan is US$15.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Kinder Morgan's US$16.67 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
Analyst price target for KMI is US$20.29, which is 31% above our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$3.07b
US$2.96b
US$3.05b
US$3.16b
US$3.21b
US$3.26b
US$3.32b
US$3.39b
US$3.45b
US$3.52b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x4
Analyst x3
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 1.48%
Est @ 1.68%
Est @ 1.82%
Est @ 1.92%
Est @ 1.99%
Est @ 2.04%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11%
US$2.8k
US$2.4k
US$2.3k
US$2.1k
US$1.9k
US$1.8k
US$1.6k
US$1.5k
US$1.4k
US$1.3k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = US$42b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$42b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$15b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$34b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$16.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kinder Morgan as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.699. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Kinder Morgan
Strength
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Oil and Gas industry.
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Threat
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
