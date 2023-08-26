Calculating The Fair Value Of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Lifeway Foods is US$13.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$11.02 share price, Lifeway Foods appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Lifeway Foods Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$7.19m US$7.63m US$8.01m US$8.34m US$8.64m US$8.91m US$9.16m US$9.40m US$9.63m US$9.86m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.91% Est @ 6.18% Est @ 4.97% Est @ 4.13% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.62% Est @ 2.48% Est @ 2.38% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$6.8 US$6.8 US$6.7 US$6.6 US$6.4 US$6.2 US$6.0 US$5.8 US$5.6 US$5.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$62m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.9m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$252m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$252m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$139m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$201m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.0, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lifeway Foods as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Lifeway Foods, we've put together three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: Be aware that Lifeway Foods is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does LWAY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

