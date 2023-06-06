Calculating The Fair Value Of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)

Key Insights

LSL Property Services' estimated fair value is UK£2.29 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£2.60 share price, LSL Property Services appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for LSL is UK£2.89, which is 26% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£8.50m UK£15.1m UK£18.9m UK£19.1m UK£19.2m UK£19.4m UK£19.7m UK£19.9m UK£20.1m UK£20.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.83% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.04% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.19% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% UK£7.8 UK£12.8 UK£14.7 UK£13.7 UK£12.7 UK£11.8 UK£11.0 UK£10.3 UK£9.6 UK£8.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£113m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£20m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 1.2%) = UK£279m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£279m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= UK£122m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£235m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LSL Property Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.059. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for LSL Property Services

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For LSL Property Services, there are three relevant aspects you should assess:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for LSL Property Services you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does LSL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

