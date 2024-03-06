Calculating The Fair Value Of Mary Chia Holdings Limited (Catalist:5OX)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Mary Chia Holdings is S$0.012 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Mary Chia Holdings' S$0.011 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Mary Chia Holdings are currently trading on average at a 388% premium

Does the March share price for Mary Chia Holdings Limited (Catalist:5OX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$366.1k S$288.6k S$247.6k S$224.6k S$211.3k S$203.9k S$200.1k S$198.7k S$199.0k S$200.4k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -31.10% Est @ -21.16% Est @ -14.19% Est @ -9.32% Est @ -5.91% Est @ -3.52% Est @ -1.85% Est @ -0.68% Est @ 0.14% Est @ 0.71% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% S$0.3 S$0.2 S$0.2 S$0.2 S$0.1 S$0.1 S$0.1 S$0.1 S$0.09 S$0.09

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$1.6m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$200k× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.1%) = S$3.0m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$3.0m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= S$1.3m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$2.9m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.01, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mary Chia Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.473. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mary Chia Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for 5OX.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine 5OX's earnings prospects.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Mary Chia Holdings, there are three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Mary Chia Holdings (3 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

