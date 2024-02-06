Calculating The Fair Value Of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for Medtronic is US$89.32 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
With US$86.75 share price, Medtronic appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
Analyst price target for MDT is US$92.47, which is 3.5% above our fair value estimate
How far off is Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$5.58b
US$6.02b
US$6.92b
US$7.08b
US$7.61b
US$8.02b
US$8.37b
US$8.69b
US$8.97b
US$9.24b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x7
Analyst x7
Analyst x6
Analyst x2
Analyst x2
Est @ 5.33%
Est @ 4.40%
Est @ 3.74%
Est @ 3.29%
Est @ 2.97%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3%
US$5.1k
US$5.1k
US$5.5k
US$5.1k
US$5.1k
US$5.0k
US$4.8k
US$4.6k
US$4.4k
US$4.2k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$49b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.2b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = US$155b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$155b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$70b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$119b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$86.8, the company appears about fair value at a 2.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Medtronic as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.029. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Medtronic
Strength
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Medical Equipment market.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
Dividends are not covered by cash flow.
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Medtronic, we've compiled three fundamental items you should consider:
