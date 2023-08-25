Calculating The Fair Value Of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:MUT)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA is €15.00 based on Dividend Discount Model

With €15.30 share price, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -564%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:MUT) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We have to calculate the value of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA slightly differently to other stocks because it is a beverage company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it can still be good as a comparison to competitors. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.4%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.4%. Compared to the current share price of €15.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= €0.6 / (4.4% – 0.4%)

= €15.0

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA, there are three fundamental aspects you should assess:

