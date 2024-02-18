Calculating The Fair Value Of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Monster Beverage is US$65.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$55.02 suggests Monster Beverage is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 4.9% higher than Monster Beverage's analyst price target of US$62.62

How far off is Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.78b US$2.13b US$2.22b US$2.42b US$2.61b US$2.76b US$2.88b US$2.99b US$3.10b US$3.19b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.55% Est @ 4.58% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 3.07% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$1.7k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.8k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.2b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.3%) = US$89b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$89b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$50b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$68b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$55.0, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Monster Beverage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Monster Beverage

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MNST.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Monster Beverage, we've put together three relevant items you should further examine:

