Calculating The Fair Value Of Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUH)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad is RM0.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.53 suggests Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's competitorsis currently 29,427%

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.93m RM3.36m RM3.05m RM2.88m RM2.81m RM2.78m RM2.80m RM2.84m RM2.89m RM2.97m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -22.45% Est @ -14.65% Est @ -9.19% Est @ -5.37% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -0.82% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 1.41% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.50% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM3.6 RM2.7 RM2.3 RM1.9 RM1.7 RM1.5 RM1.4 RM1.3 RM1.2 RM1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM19m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.0m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM44m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM44m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM35m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.025. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine MUH's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for MUH.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad, we've put together three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 3 warning signs for Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (2 are significant!) that you need to consider before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

