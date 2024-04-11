Calculating The Fair Value Of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Key Insights

Newpark Resources' estimated fair value is US$9.44 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$7.62 share price, Newpark Resources appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for NR is US$11.00, which is 17% above our fair value estimate

Does the April share price for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$27.0m US$36.2m US$43.2m US$49.4m US$54.7m US$59.2m US$63.0m US$66.2m US$69.1m US$71.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.45% Est @ 14.30% Est @ 10.70% Est @ 8.17% Est @ 6.41% Est @ 5.17% Est @ 4.31% Est @ 3.70% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% US$24.8 US$30.5 US$33.5 US$35.2 US$35.8 US$35.6 US$34.8 US$33.6 US$32.2 US$30.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$327m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$72m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.3%) = US$1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= US$478m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$804m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$7.6, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Newpark Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.428. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Newpark Resources

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for NR.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

