Calculating The Fair Value Of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for North European Oil Royalty Trust is US$6.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of US$5.97 suggests North European Oil Royalty Trust is potentially trading close to its fair value
When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 21%, North European Oil Royalty Trust's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount
How far off is North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$7.53m
US$5.42m
US$4.39m
US$3.84m
US$3.53m
US$3.35m
US$3.26m
US$3.21m
US$3.21m
US$3.23m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Est @ -41.08%
Est @ -28.07%
Est @ -18.96%
Est @ -12.59%
Est @ -8.12%
Est @ -5.00%
Est @ -2.81%
Est @ -1.28%
Est @ -0.21%
Est @ 0.54%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4%
US$7.0
US$4.7
US$3.5
US$2.9
US$2.5
US$2.2
US$2.0
US$1.8
US$1.7
US$1.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$30m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.2m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.3%) = US$65m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$65m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$32m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$62m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$6.0, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at North European Oil Royalty Trust as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.101. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for North European Oil Royalty Trust
Strength
Currently debt free.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.
Opportunity
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine NRT's earnings prospects.
Threat
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For North European Oil Royalty Trust, we've put together three important aspects you should consider:
