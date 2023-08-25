Calculating The Fair Value Of Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OVH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.17

With RM0.17 share price, Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -234%, Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

How far off is Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OVH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.91m RM6.70m RM7.39m RM8.01m RM8.57m RM9.07m RM9.54m RM9.99m RM10.4m RM10.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 17.56% Est @ 13.36% Est @ 10.42% Est @ 8.36% Est @ 6.91% Est @ 5.91% Est @ 5.20% Est @ 4.70% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 4.12% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM5.2 RM5.2 RM5.0 RM4.8 RM4.5 RM4.2 RM3.9 RM3.6 RM3.3 RM3.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM43m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM11m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM110m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM110m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM31m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM73m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.492. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad, there are three important aspects you should further examine:

