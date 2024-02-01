Calculating The Fair Value Of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB)

Key Insights

Pebble Beach Systems Group's estimated fair value is UK£0.10 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.10 share price, Pebble Beach Systems Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 1,930% suggests Pebble Beach Systems Group's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

How far off is Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.40m UK£1.00m UK£974.2k UK£961.0k UK£956.3k UK£957.4k UK£962.6k UK£970.6k UK£980.6k UK£992.2k Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.58% Est @ -1.35% Est @ -0.49% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.83% Est @ 1.04% Est @ 1.18% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% UK£1.3 UK£0.8 UK£0.8 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.5 UK£0.4

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£6.7m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£992k× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.5%) = UK£14m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£14m÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= UK£5.8m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£12m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pebble Beach Systems Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.256. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pebble Beach Systems Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for PEB.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Pebble Beach Systems Group, we've compiled three additional factors you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Pebble Beach Systems Group (1 is potentially serious!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does PEB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

