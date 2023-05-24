Calculating The Fair Value Of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)

Key Insights

Pebble Group's estimated fair value is UK£0.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.03 suggests Pebble Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 40% lower than Pebble Group's analyst price target of UK£1.60

Does the May share price for The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£6.30m UK£6.10m UK£8.15m UK£8.96m UK£9.61m UK£10.1m UK£10.6m UK£10.9m UK£11.2m UK£11.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 9.89% Est @ 7.29% Est @ 5.48% Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.26% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£5.9 UK£5.3 UK£6.6 UK£6.8 UK£6.8 UK£6.7 UK£6.5 UK£6.3 UK£6.0 UK£5.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£63m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.2%) = UK£195m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£195m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£97m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£160m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pebble Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.855. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pebble Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Media industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Media market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Pebble Group, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does PEBB have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does PEBB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

