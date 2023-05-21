Calculating The Fair Value Of PeterLabs Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PLABS)

Key Insights

PeterLabs Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

PeterLabs Holdings Berhad's RM0.19 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of PeterLabs Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 75% premium

Does the May share price for PeterLabs Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PLABS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.01m RM4.47m RM4.19m RM4.04m RM3.99m RM4.00m RM4.04m RM4.12m RM4.22m RM4.33m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.84% Est @ -10.72% Est @ -6.43% Est @ -3.43% Est @ -1.33% Est @ 0.14% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 2.39% Est @ 2.75% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM4.6 RM3.7 RM3.1 RM2.8 RM2.5 RM2.3 RM2.1 RM1.9 RM1.8 RM1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM26m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.3m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM70m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM70m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM27m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM53m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 2.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PeterLabs Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PeterLabs Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine PLABS' earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PLABS.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PeterLabs Holdings Berhad, we've put together three further items you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - PeterLabs Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

