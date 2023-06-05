Calculating The Fair Value Of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Key Insights

Pioneer Natural Resources' estimated fair value is US$210 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$206 share price, Pioneer Natural Resources appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 16% lower than Pioneer Natural Resources' analyst price target of US$250

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.69b US$3.46b US$3.46b US$3.56b US$3.78b US$3.89b US$3.99b US$4.09b US$4.18b US$4.28b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x13 Analyst x12 Analyst x9 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Est @ 2.78% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.44% Est @ 2.34% Est @ 2.27% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% US$3.4k US$2.9k US$2.7k US$2.5k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$24b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.3b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.3%– 2.1%) = US$61b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$61b÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= US$25b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$49b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$206, the company appears about fair value at a 1.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pioneer Natural Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.207. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Oil and Gas industry.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Pioneer Natural Resources, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Pioneer Natural Resources that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PXD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here