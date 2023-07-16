Calculating The Fair Value Of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, PZ Cussons fair value estimate is UK£1.50

PZ Cussons' UK£1.62 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The UK£2.17 analyst price target for PZC is 45% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the July share price for PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£45.5m UK£48.9m UK£51.4m UK£53.4m UK£55.1m UK£56.5m UK£57.7m UK£58.8m UK£59.8m UK£60.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 5.06% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.11% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 1.88% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.55% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% UK£41.5 UK£40.7 UK£39.0 UK£37.0 UK£34.8 UK£32.6 UK£30.3 UK£28.2 UK£26.2 UK£24.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£335m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£61m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.6%– 1.2%) = UK£734m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£734m÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= UK£293m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£628m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PZ Cussons as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.201. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PZ Cussons

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Personal Products market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For PZ Cussons, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for PZ Cussons that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for PZC's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

