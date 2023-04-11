Calculating The Fair Value Of Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad (KLSE:QUALITY)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad is RM0.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad's RM1.01 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 26% suggests Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad (KLSE:QUALITY) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM6.61m RM6.69m RM6.83m RM6.99m RM7.19m RM7.41m RM7.64m RM7.89m RM8.16m RM8.44m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 0.33% Est @ 1.30% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 3.38% Est @ 3.44% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 16% RM5.7 RM5.0 RM4.4 RM3.9 RM3.5 RM3.1 RM2.8 RM2.5 RM2.2 RM2.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM35m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM8.4m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (16%– 3.6%) = RM73m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM73m÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= RM17m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM52m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.500. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad

Strength

No major strengths identified for QUALITY.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine QUALITY's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should explore:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad you should know about. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

