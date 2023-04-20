Calculating The Fair Value Of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Key Insights

Raytheon Technologies' estimated fair value is US$130 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$104 share price, Raytheon Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 18% higher than Raytheon Technologies' analyst price target of US$110

Does the April share price for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.91b US$6.67b US$8.58b US$10.7b US$11.1b US$11.4b US$11.7b US$12.0b US$12.3b US$12.5b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x12 Analyst x10 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.40% Est @ 2.30% Est @ 2.23% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% US$4.6k US$5.8k US$6.9k US$8.1k US$7.8k US$7.5k US$7.2k US$6.8k US$6.5k US$6.2k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$67b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.1%) = US$245b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$245b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$122b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$189b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$104, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Raytheon Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.877. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Raytheon Technologies

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Aerospace & Defense market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Raytheon Technologies, there are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Raytheon Technologies . Future Earnings: How does RTX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

