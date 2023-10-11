Calculating The Fair Value Of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Republic Services fair value estimate is US$151
With US$146 share price, Republic Services appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
Analyst price target for RSG is US$164, which is 8.2% above our fair value estimate
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$2.02b
US$2.05b
US$2.21b
US$2.44b
US$2.56b
US$2.67b
US$2.77b
US$2.86b
US$2.94b
US$3.02b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x8
Analyst x3
Analyst x2
Analyst x2
Est @ 5.20%
Est @ 4.28%
Est @ 3.64%
Est @ 3.19%
Est @ 2.88%
Est @ 2.66%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%
US$1.9k
US$1.8k
US$1.8k
US$1.8k
US$1.8k
US$1.8k
US$1.7k
US$1.6k
US$1.6k
US$1.5k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$17b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.0b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.2%) = US$61b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$61b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$31b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$48b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$146, the company appears about fair value at a 3.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Republic Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.009. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Republic Services
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Republic Services, we've put together three pertinent elements you should further research:
