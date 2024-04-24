Calculating The Fair Value Of Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Saferoads Holdings fair value estimate is AU$0.045

Current share price of AU$0.05 suggests Saferoads Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -28%, Saferoads Holdings' competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$318.1k AU$253.8k AU$219.5k AU$200.2k AU$189.2k AU$183.1k AU$180.2k AU$179.3k AU$179.9k AU$181.5k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -29.80% Est @ -20.21% Est @ -13.50% Est @ -8.80% Est @ -5.51% Est @ -3.21% Est @ -1.60% Est @ -0.47% Est @ 0.32% Est @ 0.87% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 11% AU$0.3 AU$0.2 AU$0.2 AU$0.1 AU$0.1 AU$0.1 AU$0.08 AU$0.08 AU$0.07 AU$0.06

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$1.3m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$181k× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = AU$2.0m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.0m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= AU$687k

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$2.0m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.05, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Saferoads Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Saferoads Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SRH's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SRH.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Saferoads Holdings, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further examine:

