Calculating The Fair Value Of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Safestay is UK£0.28 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.24 share price, Safestay appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.74m UK£3.33m UK£2.60m UK£2.21m UK£1.99m UK£1.86m UK£1.79m UK£1.74m UK£1.72m UK£1.71m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -21.98% Est @ -14.93% Est @ -9.99% Est @ -6.54% Est @ -4.12% Est @ -2.43% Est @ -1.24% Est @ -0.42% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 13% UK£4.2 UK£2.6 UK£1.8 UK£1.3 UK£1.1 UK£0.9 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£14m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.7m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (13%– 1.5%) = UK£15m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£15m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= UK£4.2m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£18m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Safestay as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Safestay

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SSTY.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Safestay, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

