Calculating The Fair Value Of Sealink International Berhad (KLSE:SEALINK)

Key Insights

Sealink International Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.22 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.20 suggests Sealink International Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average premium for Sealink International Berhad's competitorsis currently 100%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Sealink International Berhad (KLSE:SEALINK) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Sealink International Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM10.6m RM10.5m RM10.5m RM10.6m RM10.8m RM11.1m RM11.4m RM11.7m RM12.1m RM12.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -3.54% Est @ -1.41% Est @ 0.08% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.85% Est @ 2.36% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.97% Est @ 3.14% Est @ 3.26% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM9.5 RM8.4 RM7.5 RM6.7 RM6.1 RM5.6 RM5.1 RM4.7 RM4.3 RM4.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM62m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM12m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM152m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM152m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM48m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM110m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 9.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sealink International Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.250. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Sealink International Berhad, there are three further items you should assess:

