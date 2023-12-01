Calculating The Fair Value Of Seng Fong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SENFONG)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Seng Fong Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.83

Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's RM0.76 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The average premium for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad's competitorsis currently 41%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Seng Fong Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SENFONG) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM25.1m RM27.2m RM29.1m RM30.8m RM32.4m RM33.9m RM35.4m RM36.8m RM38.3m RM39.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 10.36% Est @ 8.32% Est @ 6.89% Est @ 5.89% Est @ 5.18% Est @ 4.69% Est @ 4.35% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 3.94% Est @ 3.82% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM22.8 RM22.4 RM21.8 RM20.9 RM20.0 RM19.0 RM18.0 RM17.0 RM16.0 RM15.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM193m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM40m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM624m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM624m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM237m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM430m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 8.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Seng Fong Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.968. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SENFONG's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SENFONG.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Seng Fong Holdings Berhad, we've put together three relevant items you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Seng Fong Holdings Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

