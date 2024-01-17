Calculating The Fair Value Of SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SFS Group is CHF120 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF103 suggests SFS Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 7.1% higher than SFS Group's analyst price target of CHF112

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SFS Group AG (VTX:SFSN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF263.0m CHF280.3m CHF262.0m CHF261.7m CHF261.6m CHF261.6m CHF261.6m CHF261.7m CHF261.8m CHF262.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.11% Est @ -0.05% Est @ -0.01% Est @ 0.02% Est @ 0.04% Est @ 0.05% Est @ 0.06% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% CHF249 CHF251 CHF222 CHF210 CHF198 CHF188 CHF178 CHF168 CHF159 CHF151

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF2.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.08%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF262m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (5.7%– 0.08%) = CHF4.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF4.7b÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= CHF2.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF4.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF103, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SFS Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.122. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SFS Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Machinery industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For SFS Group, there are three important factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does SFSN have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does SFSN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

