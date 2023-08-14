Calculating The Fair Value Of SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES)

Key Insights

SKP Resources Bhd's estimated fair value is RM0.91 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM0.96 suggests SKP Resources Bhd is potentially trading close to its fair value

The RM1.19 analyst price target for SKPRES is 31% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is SKP Resources Bhd Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM313.0m RM131.4m RM119.0m RM113.3m RM110.7m RM110.1m RM110.8m RM112.5m RM114.9m RM117.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.81% Est @ -2.30% Est @ -0.55% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 2.57% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM282 RM107 RM86.8 RM74.4 RM65.4 RM58.6 RM53.1 RM48.6 RM44.7 RM41.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM861m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM118m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.6b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM567m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SKP Resources Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.103. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SKP Resources Bhd

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For SKP Resources Bhd, we've put together three fundamental elements you should assess:

