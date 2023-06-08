Calculating The Fair Value Of Spark New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPK)

Key Insights

Spark New Zealand's estimated fair value is NZ$4.30 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of NZ$5.15 suggests Spark New Zealand is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for SPK is NZ$5.18, which is 20% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Spark New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$432.0m NZ$544.0m NZ$448.0m NZ$437.0m NZ$457.0m NZ$441.6m NZ$434.1m NZ$431.9m NZ$433.2m NZ$437.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.37% Est @ -1.69% Est @ -0.51% Est @ 0.31% Est @ 0.88% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% NZ$404 NZ$475 NZ$366 NZ$334 NZ$326 NZ$295 NZ$271 NZ$252 NZ$236 NZ$223

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$3.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$437m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.2%) = NZ$9.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$9.4b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= NZ$4.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$8.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$5.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Spark New Zealand as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Spark New Zealand

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

SPK's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Spark New Zealand, we've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Spark New Zealand (2 make us uncomfortable!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SPK's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every New Zealander stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

