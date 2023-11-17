Calculating The Fair Value Of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Spirax-Sarco Engineering is UK£79.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Spirax-Sarco Engineering's UK£87.98 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The UK£105 analyst price target for SPX is 31% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the November share price for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£208.3m UK£236.6m UK£279.5m UK£335.0m UK£374.0m UK£406.2m UK£432.5m UK£454.1m UK£472.0m UK£487.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.64% Est @ 8.60% Est @ 6.48% Est @ 4.99% Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.22% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% UK£193 UK£203 UK£222 UK£246 UK£254 UK£256 UK£252 UK£245 UK£236 UK£226

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£2.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£487m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.5%) = UK£7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£7.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= UK£3.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£5.9b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£88.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Spirax-Sarco Engineering as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.098. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Spirax-Sarco Engineering, we've put together three pertinent factors you should consider:

