Calculating The Fair Value Of ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (Catalist:DRX)

ST Group Food Industries Holdings' estimated fair value is S$0.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.17 share price, ST Group Food Industries Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

ST Group Food Industries Holdings' peers are currently trading at a premium of 3.7% on average

Does the June share price for ST Group Food Industries Holdings Limited (Catalist:DRX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$3.26m AU$3.48m AU$3.66m AU$3.81m AU$3.95m AU$4.07m AU$4.18m AU$4.29m AU$4.39m AU$4.48m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.59% Est @ 6.60% Est @ 5.21% Est @ 4.23% Est @ 3.55% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.51% Est @ 2.34% Est @ 2.23% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% AU$3.0 AU$2.9 AU$2.8 AU$2.7 AU$2.5 AU$2.4 AU$2.2 AU$2.1 AU$1.9 AU$1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$24m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.5m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.0%) = AU$61m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$61m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= AU$24m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$49m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 2.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ST Group Food Industries Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.269. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ST Group Food Industries Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine DRX's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for DRX.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For ST Group Food Industries Holdings, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should consider:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for ST Group Food Industries Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

