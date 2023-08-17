Calculating The Fair Value Of Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI)

Key Insights

Stealth Global Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$0.13 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$0.13 suggests Stealth Global Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Stealth Global Holdings' peers are currently trading at a premium of 44% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Stealth Global Holdings Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$1.22m AU$1.25m AU$1.28m AU$1.31m AU$1.34m AU$1.37m AU$1.39m AU$1.42m AU$1.45m AU$1.48m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.34% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.04% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% AU$1.1 AU$1.0 AU$0.9 AU$0.8 AU$0.8 AU$0.7 AU$0.6 AU$0.6 AU$0.5 AU$0.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$7.5m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$1.5m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (12%– 2.0%) = AU$15m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$15m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= AU$5.0m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$13m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.1, the company appears about fair value at a 1.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Stealth Global Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.963. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Stealth Global Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for SGI.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SGI's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Stealth Global Holdings, we've compiled three additional items you should assess:

