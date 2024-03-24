Calculating The Fair Value Of Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN)

Key Insights

Superlon Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.94 share price, Superlon Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The average premium for Superlon Holdings Berhad's competitorsis currently 113%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM13.8m RM13.8m RM14.1m RM14.4m RM14.7m RM15.1m RM15.6m RM16.1m RM16.6m RM17.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.59% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.85% Est @ 3.05% Est @ 3.20% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 3.37% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM12.3 RM11.1 RM10.2 RM9.3 RM8.6 RM7.9 RM7.3 RM6.8 RM6.3 RM5.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM86m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM17m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (11%– 3.5%) = RM225m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM225m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM76m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM161m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.9, the company appears about fair value at a 7.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Superlon Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.248. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Superlon Holdings Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SUPERLN's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SUPERLN.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Superlon Holdings Berhad, we've put together three essential items you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Superlon Holdings Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

