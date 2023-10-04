Calculating The Fair Value Of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (CVE:TBRD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Thunderbird Entertainment Group fair value estimate is CA$1.90

With CA$2.00 share price, Thunderbird Entertainment Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of Thunderbird Entertainment Group are currently trading on average at a 17% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (CVE:TBRD) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$6.81m CA$6.58m CA$6.47m CA$6.42m CA$6.43m CA$6.47m CA$6.53m CA$6.61m CA$6.71m CA$6.81m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -3.34% Est @ -1.78% Est @ -0.69% Est @ 0.08% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.43% Est @ 1.56% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% CA$6.3 CA$5.6 CA$5.1 CA$4.7 CA$4.4 CA$4.1 CA$3.8 CA$3.5 CA$3.3 CA$3.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$44m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$6.8m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.9%) = CA$111m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$111m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= CA$51m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$95m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$2.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thunderbird Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.246. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TBRD.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.