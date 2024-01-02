Calculating The Fair Value Of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)

Key Insights

Trustpilot Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Trustpilot Group's UK£1.49 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for TRST is US$1.59, which is 14% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$13.5m US$21.8m US$27.5m US$32.7m US$37.2m US$40.9m US$44.0m US$46.5m US$48.5m US$50.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 26.34% Est @ 18.90% Est @ 13.68% Est @ 10.03% Est @ 7.48% Est @ 5.69% Est @ 4.44% Est @ 3.56% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% US$12.7 US$19.1 US$22.6 US$25.1 US$26.8 US$27.6 US$27.7 US$27.4 US$26.8 US$26.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$242m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$50m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.5%) = US$965m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$965m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$500m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$742m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

LSE:TRST Discounted Cash Flow January 2nd 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Trustpilot Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.057. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Trustpilot Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TRST.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Trustpilot Group, we've put together three additional elements you should look at:

